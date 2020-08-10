Kenya Airways not resuming services to eight African destinations

Kenya Airways announced (07-Aug-2020) it will not resume services from Nairobi to Bamako, Blantyre, Brazzaville, Djibouti, Khartoum, Luanda, Maputo and Mogadishu. The airline will continue to offer connections via Nairobi in cooperation with its partners. Kenya Airways stated: "Our short and medium-term projections indicate that we must inevitably reduce our operations before we begin to scale up again. With the suppressed demand for air transport, a large part of our fleet will remain grounded. We will also operate a reduced network as we gradually resume our services, as we anticipate that it will take some time before the industry starts to rebound". [more - original PR]