Kenya Airways increases London frequency, delays Italy launch as part of network review

Kenya Airways announced (07-Mar-2022) a network review as part of its COVID-19 recovery plans. The airline stated the network review "will be adjusted as the world continues to open up and opportunities for growth continue to show themselves". Details include:

London: Frequency to increase to daily throughout winter 2022, up from the previous schedule of five times weekly. The increase marks "the fastest recovery to pre-COVID schedule" across the airline's network;

Italy : The launch of services previously planned for 08-Jun-2022 was postponed due to "reduced passenger demand as a result of slower than expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened political environment in Kenya ". Kenya Airways continues to serve Italy via Amsterdam, London and Paris through connections with its SkyTeam partners Air France-KLM and ITA Airways ;

Juba-Khartoum: Operational days changed to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, effective 20-Feb-2022, to account for the Sudanese weekend on Fridays and Saturdays;

Nairobi-Kisumu: Frequency reduced from 26 to 17 times weekly for the low season, effective 15-Feb-2022. [more - original PR]