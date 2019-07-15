Kenya Airways enters flight simulator partnership with Jambojet and FSI

Kenya Airways signed (12-Jul-2019) an agreement with Jambojet and FlightSafety international (FSI) for FSI to provide one Dash 8 Q400 simulator at the Kenya Airways Pride Centre. The new flight simulator aims to support training of cockpit crew and maintenance teams. Jambojet operates five Q400s with plans to expand to eight in 2019 and 15 by 2021. Kenya Airways MD and CEO Sebastian Mikosz reported the addition of a flight simulator will aid in meeting growing demand for Dash 8 Q400 flight training, with the estimated number of Q400 aircraft in Africa to be "over a hundred being served by only three simulators". [more - original PR]