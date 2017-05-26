Kenya Airways cuts net loss to USD99m in FY2017

Kenya Airways, via its official Twitter account, reported (24-May-2017) a reduction in net loss from KES26.2 billion (USD253.5 million) in FY2015/16 to KES10.2 billion (USD98.7 million) in FY2016/17, ended 31-Mar-2017. Passenger numbers increased 5.4% to 4.5 million and load factor increased 4% to 72.3%. CEO Mbuvi Ngunze said the airline implemented 342 revenue generating and cost saving initiatives. Acting finance director Dick Murianki said "All indicators are showing we're on the way up".