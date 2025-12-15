Kenya Airways COO highlights obstructions to sustainability uptake in Africa

Kenya Airways COO George Kamal, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, highlighted (11-Dec-2025) thin profitability margins, expected growth in passenger traffic to 2050, outdated aircraft and engine technology, and geopolitical factors as some of the factors impacting sustainability policy uptake in Africa. Mr Kamal stated: "It is something where we need to look at consolidation in Africa, we need to work together as airlines, airports, airspace [managers] and SAF producers to figure out what the plans and the finances are". Mr Kamal also addressed the impacts of climate change, adding: "We've seen in the last few years there is a change, there is more weather phenomena in Africa and Europe as well". Mr Kamal concluded: "We need to look at a global solution for all of us, so that implementation is not one-sided".