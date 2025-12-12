Kenya Airways CEO: Consolidation, AI and coordination key to industry improvement in Africa

Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO Allan Kilavuka, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "What tends to happen is government increases taxes to make it extremely difficult for aviation… Our biggest problem today in Africa is that we don't have sufficient capacity". Mr Kilavuka highlighted high costs and lack of spare parts as some issued facing African aviation, adding: "We have the highest number of commercial airlines - most with one or two aircraft - which are totally unviable… The faster we move into consolidating the space, embracing AI and coordinating together, the faster we can improve".