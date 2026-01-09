Kenya Airways CEO calls for more airline consolidation in Africa

Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO Allan Kilavuka, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World 2025, stated (12-Dec-2025) Africa is "the most fragmented market in the world". Mr Kilavuka said: "Africa has the largest number of commercial airlines", but added: "Most of them are not viable". He said: "The idea should be to consolidate this aviation market, particularly the airlines, a lot more". [more - CAPA TV]