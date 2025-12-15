Kenya Airways CEO: 'Aviation is not at all seen as a catalyst for economic development' in Africa

Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO Allan Kilavuka, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "The problem is that Africa is a very high-cost operating environment… In Africa, aviation is not at all seen as a catalyst for economic development". Mr Kilavuka added: "If you tell a government to invest in aviation infrastructure and they have issues feeding their children, what are they going to choose?". Mr Kilavuka also said it is incumbent on the aviation industry in Africa to demonstrate the role of aviation as a solution that creates connectivity, jobs and economic growth.