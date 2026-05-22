Katowice Airport completes EUR2.6m P4 parking lot expansion
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Katowice Airport previously completed construction of car park P5 with 863 spaces, lifting total parking capacity to approximately 6700.1 It also awarded a PLN10.5 million contract for P5, outlining follow-on plans to add 400 spaces at P1 and 450 at P4 for summer 2026.2 Separately, the airport recorded its seven millionth passenger in 2025 and forecast 7.9 million passengers in 2026, targeting 10 million p/a by 2030.3