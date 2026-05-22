Karratha Airport secures international designation

City of Karratha announced (19-May-2026) Karratha Airport secured designation as a Restricted Use International Airport and an Alternate International Airport. The designation enables the airport to accommodate international aircraft movements on a restricted and pre-approved basis, while also providing capacity to operate as an alternate airport for international flights when required. City of Karratha stated it will "now progress to the next phase" of its project by "attracting an international airline partner" and collaborating with Australia's Government to establish the required Border Force and biosecurity facilities and processing arrangements at the airport. The city projected operational readiness "may take up to two years to achieve". [more - original PR]