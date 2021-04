Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) announced (23-Apr-2021) plans to finalise a contract with Ecuador's Government by the end of Jun-2021 to own and operate Manta Airport for 30 years, effective 2021-2050. The contract is valued at KRW540 billion (USD482.3 million) and KAC will establish a special purpose vehicle to operate the airport. [more - original PR - Korean]