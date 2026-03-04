Joby and Uber launch Uber Air for booking electric air taxis

Joby Aviation and Uber Technologies previously planned to bring Blade Urban Air Mobility’s services to the Uber app in 2026, following Joby’s acquisition of Blade’s passenger business.1 2 Joby delivered its first eVTOL aircraft to the UAE and conducted piloted VTOL flights in Dubai, while its first commercial vertiport at Dubai International Airport was under construction and tracked for completion in 1Q2026.3 Joby also signed an MoU with Saudi Arabia’s GACA to streamline approvals using FAA certification standards.4