Jetstar to receive four A320neos in FY2027, introducing 787s with interior upgrades

Jetstar Airways executive manager commercial Scott Zeglin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the airline expects to receive four A320neos in FY2027, ending 30-Jun-2027. The airline operates five A320neos and completed deliveries of its initial batch of 25 A321LRs in Jun-2026. The carrier has 12 A321XLRs on order for delivery from 2027. Jetstar also introduced its first two Boeing 787-8 aircraft with cabin upgrades, with another nine to be upgraded by the end of 2027. [more - Aviation Week]