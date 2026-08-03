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    3-Aug-2026 3:13 PM

    Jetstar to receive four A320neos in FY2027, introducing 787s with interior upgrades

    Jetstar Airways executive manager commercial Scott Zeglin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the airline expects to receive four A320neos in FY2027, ending 30-Jun-2027. The airline operates five A320neos and completed deliveries of its initial batch of 25 A321LRs in Jun-2026. The carrier has 12 A321XLRs on order for delivery from 2027. Jetstar also introduced its first two Boeing 787-8 aircraft with cabin upgrades, with another nine to be upgraded by the end of 2027. [more - Aviation Week]

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