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    5-Aug-2026 10:02 AM

    Jetstar to introduce size based carry-on baggage model from Feb-2027

    Jetstar Airways announced (05-Aug-2026) plans to transition to a size based carry-on baggage model, removing a 7kg carry on weight limit from Feb-2027. All bookings will include one underseat bag, such as a backpack, handbag or laptop bag. Customers will have to pay if they wish to take a larger bag on board and place it in the overhead bin. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Jetstar previously cut economy carry-on from 10kg to a combined 7kg from 28-Oct-2014, citing overloaded overhead bins and the need to speed boarding and improve on-time performance, and trialled "cabin baggage officers" with AUD50 gate-check charges for oversized bags.1 2 It later introduced paid options to lift carry-on allowances, including 10kg on Starter fares and a 14kg total option.3 4

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