Jetstar Asia completes final day of operations

Qantas Group confirmed it closed Jetstar Asia on 31-Jul-2025 due to rising supplier costs, high airport fees, and intensified regional competition, impacting 16 intra Asia routes and resulting in over 500 retrenchments. Thirteen Jetstar Asia A320s were redeployed to Australia and New Zealand. Singapore Airlines Group and Scoot took steps to accommodate affected passengers and staff, and maintain connectivity on key routes from Singapore1 2 3.