10-Nov-2025 11:41 AM
Jetstar announces 'biggest ever expansion' at Avalon Airport
Jetstar Airways announced (10-Nov-2025) the "biggest ever expansion" of its operations at Melbourne Avalon Airport, with the following key highlights:
- Launching five times weekly Avalon-Bali service with A321LR equipment on 23-Mar-2026;
- Resuming up to daily Avalon-Adelaide service from 26-Mar-2026;
- Adding up to five weekly frequencies on Avalon-Brisbane service.
The expansion will add 330,000 seats p/a to and from Melbourne Avalon Airport.