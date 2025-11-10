Loading
10-Nov-2025 11:41 AM

Jetstar announces 'biggest ever expansion' at Avalon Airport

Jetstar Airways announced (10-Nov-2025) the "biggest ever expansion" of its operations at Melbourne Avalon Airport, with the following key highlights:

  • Launching five times weekly Avalon-Bali service with A321LR equipment on 23-Mar-2026;
  • Resuming up to daily Avalon-Adelaide service from 26-Mar-2026;
  • Adding up to five weekly frequencies on Avalon-Brisbane service.

The expansion will add 330,000 seats p/a to and from Melbourne Avalon Airport. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Jetstar Airways launched daily Brisbane-Melbourne Avalon service with A320 equipment on 28-Jun-2024, becoming the only carrier serving Brisbane from Melbourne Avalon Airport at that time1. The Avalon-Brisbane service launch marked Jetstar's 100th domestic route2.

