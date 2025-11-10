Jetstar announces 'biggest ever expansion' at Avalon Airport

Jetstar Airways announced (10-Nov-2025) the "biggest ever expansion" of its operations at Melbourne Avalon Airport, with the following key highlights:

Launching five times weekly Avalon-Bali service with A321LR equipment on 23-Mar-2026;

Resuming up to daily Avalon-Adelaide service from 26-Mar-2026;

Adding up to five weekly frequencies on Avalon-Brisbane service.

The expansion will add 330,000 seats p/a to and from Melbourne Avalon Airport. [more - original PR]