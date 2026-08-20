20-Aug-2026 3:53 PM
Jetstar Airways increases Western Sydney-Gold Coast launch frequency to daily
Gold Coast Airport, via its official Instagram account, announced (19-Aug-2026) Jetstar Airways increased its planned launch frequency for Western Sydney-Gold Coast service from four times weekly to daily. As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC is scheduled to launch the service on 25-Oct-2026.
Background ✨
Jetstar Airways launched or resumed multiple Gold Coast routes, including three times weekly Gold Coast-Bali using A320neo equipment, adding more than 58,000 seats p/a, with two A320neos to be based at Gold Coast Airport.1 2 3 Jetstar also launched four times weekly Darwin-Gold Coast services with A320 aircraft, scheduled to operate until 24-Oct-2025.4 5 It planned to lift Gold Coast-Dunedin from three to four times weekly in Mar-2026.6