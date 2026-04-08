Jetstar Airways confirms completion and operation of first revamped 787

Jetstar Airways deployed (07-Apr-2026) its first revamped Boeing 787 on Melbourne-Phuket service on 07-Apr-2026. The refurbished aircraft features a new cabin design and onboard WiFi service provided by Viasat. The 787 arrived in Melbourne from Hong Kong in early Apr-2026 following a "major multi-million AUD cabin refit" covering both business and economy cabins. Additional improvements including new RECARO seating and expanded crew rest facilities which will enable the LCC to operate flights of up to 16 hours. Jetstar plans to undergo the same refit to all 11 of its 787 aircraft, with the programme scheduled for completion in late 2027. [more - original PR]