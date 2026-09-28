28-Sep-2026 4:47 PM
JetBlue VP loyalty & personalisation: 'We've all had good rich data' regarding the customer
JetBlue Airways VP loyalty & personalisation Edward Pouthier, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "Historically we've all had good rich data as it comes to the customer and what they're doing onboard". Mr Pouthier continued: "We've spent the last, call it [five] to 10 years, working on how do you combine that with all of the rich information we get from the credit card business, from their onboard experience through their use of either Internet or inflight entertainment onboard", adding: "I think that's going to be the challenge". He noted: "It's not that data is ever going to get less. We're just going to find more and more sources of it that has a true impact on what the decision-making behaviour is for customers". [more - CAPA TV]