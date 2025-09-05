JetBlue to install Amazon's Project Kuiper network on aircraft from 2027
JetBlue Airways announced (04-Sep-2025) it will be the first airline to sign on with Amazon's Project Kuiper. The low Earth orbit satellite broadband network is expected to deliver faster connectivity to JetBlue's Fly-Fi wireless network. JetBlue will install Project Kuiper technology on aircraft featuring Fly-Fi technology from 2027, with a phased rollout to follow. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Amazon previously announced plans to integrate Project Kuiper's low Earth orbit inflight connectivity into Airbus' catalogue, aiming to offer HBCplus customers download speeds of up to 1Gbps via a constellation of more than 3200 satellites1. JetBlue has a history of partnering with Amazon for inflight streaming services and previously completed Fly-Fi installations fleet-wide2 3.