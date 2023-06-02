JetBlue to divest Spirit Airlines holdings at New York LaGuardia Airport to Frontier Airlines
JetBlue Airways and Frontier Group Holdings entered (01-Jun-2023) a definitive agreement, under which JetBlue will divest all of Spirit Airlines' slot pairs and leasehold interests at New York LaGuardia Airport to Frontier Airlines in connection with JetBlue's planned merger with Spirit. JetBlue agreed to transfer six Sprit gates at the airport's Marine Air Terminal and 22 takeoff/landing slots. The divestiture falls under JetBlue's upfront commitments in the merger agreement and is conditional on the closing of the JetBlue/Spirit transaction, subject to additional closing conditions. JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes stated the agreement "will maintain the same level of ULCC service at LaGuardia Airport". Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said the holdings will enable Frontier to "significantly" expand its operations at the airport. [more - original PR]