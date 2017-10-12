Loading
12-Oct-2017 11:21 AM

jetBlue anticipates revenue to take USD44m hit from 'unprecedented weather challenges' in 3Q2017

jetBlue Airways stated (11-Oct-2017) "unprecedented weather challenges" occurred in 3Q2017, however it is confident network adjustments will minimise any ongoing financial impact in 2018. The carrier advised 3Q2017 revenue was negatively impacted by approximately USD44 million, with operating income reduced by approximately USD30 million to USD35 million. jetBlue now expects capacity to increase approximately 3.7% in 3Q2017, while cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel (CASM ex-fuel) is expected to be 2.75 percentage points higher than previously predicted. jetBlue also expects fuel cost per gallon of USD1.71 in 3Q2017. [more - original PR]

