JetBlue Airways to recapture over 40% of increased fuel costs by end of Jun-2026

JetBlue Airways reported (01-Jun-2026) strong and resilient demand in 2Q2026 "across the booking curve, supported by strength for close-in travel". The growth included increased demand on routes previously operated by Spirit Airlines, following the LCC's suspension of operations in early May-2026. JetBlue now expects revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to be up 9% to 12% year-on-year in 2Q2026, versus prior expectations of a 7% to 11% increase, on a 2% to 4% lift in capacity. In late Apr-2026, the carrier guided for its capacity to be up 1.5% to 4.5%. JetBlue's updated guidance also now assumes fuel price in the range of USD4.26 to USD4.36 per gallon, compared to prior expectations of USD4.13 to USD4.28. JetBlue added: "We now expect to recapture 40% or more of increased fuel costs" by the end of Jun-2026. The LCC noted: "Although it remains early in the [3Q2026] booking curve, we are encouraged current trends may carry forward". [more - Aviation Week]