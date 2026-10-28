    Loading
    28-Oct-2026 4:26 PM

    JetBlue Airways targets return to operating profitability in 2027

    JetBlue Airways confirmed (27-Oct-2026) it continues to target a return to operating profitability in 2027 and is confident that existing liquidity, maturing initiatives and financing options can enable it to navigate a prolonged period of higher fuel prices. CFO Ursula Hurley stated: "We had our assets reappraised and we have [USD2.8 billion] in aircraft and engines", noting: "I feel comfortable about where we're at to get us to a point where the business is generating healthy levels of cash going forward". Ms Hurley added: "We do have other levers that can help bridge us to 2028 in terms of liquidity... in the immediacy, we're focused on aircraft". [more - Aviation Week]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More