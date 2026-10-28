JetBlue Airways targets return to operating profitability in 2027

JetBlue Airways confirmed (27-Oct-2026) it continues to target a return to operating profitability in 2027 and is confident that existing liquidity, maturing initiatives and financing options can enable it to navigate a prolonged period of higher fuel prices. CFO Ursula Hurley stated: "We had our assets reappraised and we have [USD2.8 billion] in aircraft and engines", noting: "I feel comfortable about where we're at to get us to a point where the business is generating healthy levels of cash going forward". Ms Hurley added: "We do have other levers that can help bridge us to 2028 in terms of liquidity... in the immediacy, we're focused on aircraft". [more - Aviation Week]