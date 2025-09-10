10-Sep-2025 4:45 PM
JetBlue Airways retires last E190, receives 50th A220
JetBlue Airways announced (09-Sep-2025) the retirement of its last Embraer E190 aircraft. JetBlue was the first airline to operate the E190. The carrier also took delivery of its 50th A220-300 aircraft. As of 09-Sep-2025, JetBlue has received 52 of 100 A220 aircraft on order. The LCC's fleet will consists of the A320 and A220 families. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
JetBlue planned to retire all 18 E190s after the 2025 peak summer season as part of its fleet modernisation, following a transition strategy that prioritised the A220 as a replacement and delivered substantial cost savings1 2 3. It accelerated the E190 retirement to mid-2025 and expected to save at least USD75 million in maintenance expenses through this fleet renewal4.