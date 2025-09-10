JetBlue Airways retires last E190, receives 50th A220

JetBlue Airways announced (09-Sep-2025) the retirement of its last Embraer E190 aircraft. JetBlue was the first airline to operate the E190. The carrier also took delivery of its 50th A220-300 aircraft. As of 09-Sep-2025, JetBlue has received 52 of 100 A220 aircraft on order. The LCC's fleet will consists of the A320 and A220 families. [more - original PR]