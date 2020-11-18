JetBlue Airways refreshes 'Mint' service with four new partnerships

JetBlue Airways announced (17-Nov-2020) partnerships with Delicious Hospitality Group, Tuft & Needle, Wanderfuel and Master & Dynamic, to "refresh" its Mint service. JetBlue Airways VP for marketing Elizabeth Windram stated: "This onboard refresh allows us to reset that high bar we set in 2014... and for those who can't wait to see what we have in store for our London flights, well let's just say this is a little teaser for what we have in mind". The new products will be rolled out across all Mint services during the next six weeks, with appearances to be made from as early as 18-Nov-2020. Products will include four types of wellness kits, headsets, a rotating menu and memory foam pillows. [more - original PR]