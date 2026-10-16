JetBlue Airways launches BlueFirst

JetBlue previously outlined BlueFirst as a new domestic first class experience, featuring two-by-two seating, 13.3in seatback screens with Bluetooth, and in-seat USB-A/USB-C/110VAC power, with A220/A320 aircraft to be retrofitted with 12 seats and A321s with 16 seats.1 JetBlue also planned a simplified structure of four onboard experiences (Main, EvenMore, BlueFirst and Mint), each with up to three fare options.2