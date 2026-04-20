JetBlue Airways enters framework agreement with SKY Leasing and UMB Bank
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Background ✨
JetBlue Airways previously raised secured funding, pricing USD2 billion of 9.875% senior secured notes due 2031 and a USD765 million senior secured term loan B due 2029, with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.1 JetBlue Airways CFO Ursula Hurley said it might pursue future financings using unencumbered assets valued at about USD11 billion, including TrueBlue loyalty programme assets.2 Ms Hurley also said JetBlue expected 24 aircraft deliveries in 2025 (20 A220s and four A321neos) and extended the lifespan of 14 A320s via lease actions and retirement-date changes.3