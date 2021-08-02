JetBlue: 65 A321neo and 67 A220 firm orders as of 30-Jun-2021

JetBlue Airways announced (30-Jun-2021) firm aircraft orders consisted of 65 A321neo and 67 A220 aircraft as of 30-Jun-2021, scheduled for delivery through 2027. Committed expenditures for the aircraft and related flight equipment as of 30-Jun-2021 is approximately USD400 million for the remainder of 2021, USD800 million in 2022, USD1.6 billion in 2023, USD1.8 billion in 2024, USD1.2 billion in 2025 and USD1.6 billion thereafter. [more - original PR]