Jet2.com confirms summer schedule expansion from Bournemouth, London Stansted and Jersey for 2027
Jet2.com announced (23-Jul-2026) an expansion to its summer schedule for 2027, with plans to launch twice weekly Paris and weekly Jersey and Verona services from Bournemouth. The additions bring Jet2.com's routes from Bournemouth for the season to 22, with more than 320,000 seats available - a capacity increase of 8% compared to summer 2026. The LCC also plans to launch three times weekly London Stansted-Jersey service as part of the expansion, bringing its routes from London Stansted to 55, with 2.4 million available seats. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jet2.com previously planned multiple summer 2027 additions to France, including Manchester-Perpignan from 02-May-2027 and new Birmingham/Manchester-La Rochelle services, taking its French destinations from the UK to nine.1 2 It also outlined a major Paris CDG push from London Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands from 25/26-Mar-2027, lifting UK-Paris seats above 150,000 (+300% year-on-year).2