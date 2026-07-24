Jet2.com confirms summer schedule expansion from Bournemouth, London Stansted and Jersey for 2027

Jet2.com announced (23-Jul-2026) an expansion to its summer schedule for 2027, with plans to launch twice weekly Paris and weekly Jersey and Verona services from Bournemouth. The additions bring Jet2.com's routes from Bournemouth for the season to 22, with more than 320,000 seats available - a capacity increase of 8% compared to summer 2026. The LCC also plans to launch three times weekly London Stansted-Jersey service as part of the expansion, bringing its routes from London Stansted to 55, with 2.4 million available seats. [more - original PR]