Jet2.com announces free travel for children under the age of two

Jet2.com expanded (26-Aug-2025) its family-friendly offer, allowing children under the age of two to travel for free. The policy applies to all new bookings made from 22-Aug-2025 and is applicable to children under the age of two at the time of travel. The policy already applies to families travelling with Jet2holidays. In addition, Jet2.com introduced a change to its child and infant equipment allowance, meaning that no excess baggage will be charged for child or infant equipment being checked into the hold. This policy is effective immediately. [more - original PR]