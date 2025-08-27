Jet2.com announces free travel for children under the age of two
Jet2.com expanded (26-Aug-2025) its family-friendly offer, allowing children under the age of two to travel for free. The policy applies to all new bookings made from 22-Aug-2025 and is applicable to children under the age of two at the time of travel. The policy already applies to families travelling with Jet2holidays. In addition, Jet2.com introduced a change to its child and infant equipment allowance, meaning that no excess baggage will be charged for child or infant equipment being checked into the hold. This policy is effective immediately. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jet2holidays previously added a free child place holiday on every flight for its summer 2025 schedule, available across all Jet2.com and Jet2holidays UK airports, including its Bournemouth base, and offered more than 18.2 million seats for summer 20251. Jet2.com also launched a new onboard children's menu following the release of its summer 2025 menu2.