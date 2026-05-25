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    25-May-2026 3:00 PM

    Jazeera Airways to commence Kuwait-London Luton service in Jul-2026

    Jazeera Airways announced (24-May-2026) plans to commence four times weekly Kuwait-London Luton service with A320 equipment on 08-Jul-2026. The LCC plans to increase frequency to daily, commencing 01-Aug-2026. No other carriers operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Jazeera Airways scheduled multiple network resumptions and frequency ramps in 2026, including Kuwait-Sarajevo from 24-Apr-2026 with increases to 10 weekly from 20-May-2026 and twice daily from mid Jun-20261. It also planned to resume twice weekly Kuwait-Aleppo from 25-Jun-2026, as sole operator2. Earlier, it temporarily shifted operations via Saudi Arabia’s Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin from 11-Mar-2026 after a Kuwait Airport safety suspension3.

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