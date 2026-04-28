Jazeera Airways resumes select scheduled services from/to Kuwait Airport

Jazeera Airways temporarily shifted operations out of Kuwait from 11-Mar-2026, operating via Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin and later adding Dammam King Fahd from 26-Mar-2026, with bus transfers offered for passengers.1 2 It progressively rebuilt its schedule via Dammam, adding routes including Beirut (twice weekly), Amman (increased to twice weekly) and multiple South Asia services through Apr-2026.3 4 5 Kuwait Airways planned to resume Terminal four services to 17 destinations from 26-Apr-2026, per acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti.6