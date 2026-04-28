Jazeera Airways resumes select scheduled services from/to Kuwait Airport
Jazeera Airways announced (24-Apr-2026) plans to resume select scheduled services from/to Kuwait International Airport from 26-Apr-2026, following "more than 55 days of airspace closure". The LCC will resume services connecting the airport to Amman, Beirut, Mumbai, Cairo, Kochi, Damascus, Delhi, Dubai and Istanbul, while services to its remaining destinations will continue to operate via Dammam King Fahd International Airport. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jazeera Airways temporarily shifted operations out of Kuwait from 11-Mar-2026, operating via Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin and later adding Dammam King Fahd from 26-Mar-2026, with bus transfers offered for passengers.1 2 It progressively rebuilt its schedule via Dammam, adding routes including Beirut (twice weekly), Amman (increased to twice weekly) and multiple South Asia services through Apr-2026.3 4 5 Kuwait Airways planned to resume Terminal four services to 17 destinations from 26-Apr-2026, per acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti.6