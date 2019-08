Jazeera Airways operating profit up 392% in 1H2019

Jazeera Airways reported (05-Aug-2019) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended Jun-2019: Operating revenue: KWD26.0 million (USD85.5 million), +29.5% year-on-year;

ecommerce sales: +10.3%; Ancillary revenue: +18.5%; Operating expense: KWD21.2 million (USD69.7 million), +15.7%; Operating profit: KWD4.8 million (USD15.9 million), +170%; Net profit: KWD4.7 million (USD15.6 million), +171%;

Six months ended Jun-2019: Operating revenue: KWD47.3 million (USD156.0 million), +37.4%; Operating profit: KWD6.6 million (USD21.8 million), +392%; Net profit: KWD6.2 million (USD20.4 million), +335%; Total assets: KWD119.3 million (USD393.4 million); Cash: KWD12.7 million (USD41.9 million); Total liabilities: KWD88.0 million (USD290.3 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]



*Based on the average conversion rate at KWD1 = USD3.2875 for the three months ended Jun-2019

**Based on the average conversion rate at KWD1 = USD3.2976 for the six months ended Jun-2019