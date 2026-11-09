Jazeera Airways commences in-house ground handling operations at Kuwait International Airport

Jazeera Airways commenced (08-Nov-2026) in-house ground handling operations at Kuwait International Airport Terminal 5. The LCC stated transitioning from outsourced to in-house ground handling aims to "improve aircraft turnaround times, strengthen operational reliability, enhance coordination and deliver a more seamless and consistent travel experience for passengers". Jazeera Airways noted the transition will also strengthen workforce capabilities and create new employment opportunities in Kuwait. [more - original PR]