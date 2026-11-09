Jazeera Airways commences in-house ground handling operations at Kuwait International Airport
Jazeera Airways commenced (08-Nov-2026) in-house ground handling operations at Kuwait International Airport Terminal 5. The LCC stated transitioning from outsourced to in-house ground handling aims to "improve aircraft turnaround times, strengthen operational reliability, enhance coordination and deliver a more seamless and consistent travel experience for passengers". Jazeera Airways noted the transition will also strengthen workforce capabilities and create new employment opportunities in Kuwait. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jazeera Airways previously said it planned to insource ground handling at Kuwait International Airport to optimise efficiency, improve customer experience and lower unit costs, with chairman Marwan Boodai citing prior in-house aircraft maintenance and training execution as precedents.1 Jazeera Airways also rolled out passenger-facing initiatives at its Terminal five base, including ‘Hayakum’ support services and multiple terminal upgrades aimed at shortening processing times.2 3