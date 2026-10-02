2-Oct-2026 10:01 AM
Japan Airlines to have more partnerships outside oneworld 'foundation'
Japan Airlines senior managing executive officer and SVP route marketing Ross Leggett, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01-Oct-2026) oneworld is the carrier's "foundation", adding: "Our strongest and deepest relationships are within the alliance". Mr Leggett noted that there are cases where the "bilateral needs override the alliance" and commented: "There will be increased relationships outside the alliance as well".