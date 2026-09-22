Jambojet to consider jets as part of longer term strategy
Jambojet MD and CEO Karanja Ndegwa stated (21-Sep-2026) the carrier plans to determine its 10 year network strategy within the next year. Mr Ndegwa said Jambojet will conduct talks with Airbus, Boeing and Embraer, and consider the economics. Mr Ndegwa said the Dash 8-400 remains central to the carrier's strategy due to its suitability for short haul routes and ability to operate at airports with infrastructure limitations. Jambojet plans to expand its Dash 8-400 fleet from nine to 16 aircraft by 2029. Mr Ndegwa said economics shift in favour of jets for longer duration services. Jambojet plans to increase passengers from 1.5 million p/a to between 2.8 million and 2.9 million p/a in five years. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Jambojet CEO and MD Karanja Ndegwa said fleet growth was constrained by delayed deliveries, with the 12th aircraft expected in 4Q2026 rather than 3Q2026, but additional 2027 deliveries were intended to add about 22 weekly flights and lift capacity 11%, supporting new regional routes and higher domestic frequencies.1 2 Jambojet chairman Ayisi Makatiani said it planned to increase domestic frequencies and start Entebbe and Dar es Salaam services by Mar-2027, targeting a fleet of 30 aircraft over five years and potentially introducing longer-range aircraft.3 4