Jambojet to consider jets as part of longer term strategy

Jambojet MD and CEO Karanja Ndegwa stated (21-Sep-2026) the carrier plans to determine its 10 year network strategy within the next year. Mr Ndegwa said Jambojet will conduct talks with Airbus, Boeing and Embraer, and consider the economics. Mr Ndegwa said the Dash 8-400 remains central to the carrier's strategy due to its suitability for short haul routes and ability to operate at airports with infrastructure limitations. Jambojet plans to expand its Dash 8-400 fleet from nine to 16 aircraft by 2029. Mr Ndegwa said economics shift in favour of jets for longer duration services. Jambojet plans to increase passengers from 1.5 million p/a to between 2.8 million and 2.9 million p/a in five years. [more - Aviation Week]