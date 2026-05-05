ITA Airways CEO: Airlines are 'quite limited in cost management'

ITA Airways CEO Joerg Michael Eberhart, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "In general, we as airlines are quite limited in cost management". Mr Eberhart continued: "There's only a small part of the cost we can really manage, maybe 30%, because we are facing monopolistic structures and regulatory limitations". He added: "So when we have to be successful, it's more on the revenue side where we concentrate on", noting: "We have to fly regularly, we have to be punctual, especially in the hub feeding model, we need this kind of operations performance". [more - CAPA TV]