ITA Airways CEO: 2025 marks 'turning point' with first profit

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) CEO Joerg Eberhart stated (25-Mar-2026) 2025 was a "turning point" for the airline, adding: "We have posted a profit for the first time, confirming that we are on the right track". ITA Airways transported 16.2 million passengers across more than 123,000 flights in 2025, with a load factor of 83.4%, up 2.1 percentage points year-on-year. [more - original PR]