Loading
26-Mar-2026 12:17 PM

ITA Airways CEO: 2025 marks 'turning point' with first profit

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) CEO Joerg Eberhart stated (25-Mar-2026) 2025 was a "turning point" for the airline, adding: "We have posted a profit for the first time, confirming that we are on the right track". ITA Airways transported 16.2 million passengers across more than 123,000 flights in 2025, with a load factor of 83.4%, up 2.1 percentage points year-on-year. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

ITA Airways reported passenger revenues of EUR2.8 billion in 2025, up 2.7% year-on-year, with CEO Joerg Eberhart saying it showed “resilience and solidity” commercially; its fleet ended 2025 at 106 aircraft, including 74 new generation units1. The board approved a 2026-2030 plan centred on fleet and network development and deeper Lufthansa Group integration, including targeted Star Alliance entry from early 20262.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More