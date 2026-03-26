ITA Airways CEO: 2025 marks 'turning point' with first profit
Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) CEO Joerg Eberhart stated (25-Mar-2026) 2025 was a "turning point" for the airline, adding: "We have posted a profit for the first time, confirming that we are on the right track". ITA Airways transported 16.2 million passengers across more than 123,000 flights in 2025, with a load factor of 83.4%, up 2.1 percentage points year-on-year. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
ITA Airways reported passenger revenues of EUR2.8 billion in 2025, up 2.7% year-on-year, with CEO Joerg Eberhart saying it showed “resilience and solidity” commercially; its fleet ended 2025 at 106 aircraft, including 74 new generation units1. The board approved a 2026-2030 plan centred on fleet and network development and deeper Lufthansa Group integration, including targeted Star Alliance entry from early 20262.