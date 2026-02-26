Loading
26-Feb-2026 5:36 PM

ITA Airways cancels 50% of flights due to strike on 26-Feb-2026

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) announced (25-Feb-2026) the cancellation of approximately 50% of its flights scheduled for 26-Feb-2026 due to a 24 hour national air transport strike in Italy. Affected passengers will be able to change their flight free of charge or receive a refund. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Italia Trasporto Aereo previously cancelled 72 flights on 17-Dec-2025 due to a national air transport strike in Italy, offering free changes or refunds.1 It also cancelled 23 domestic flights on 28-Nov-2025 amid a 24 hour national general strike.2 Earlier disruption included 48 domestic cancellations on 09-Feb-2024 during a 24 hour sector strike, while international flights were maintained.3

