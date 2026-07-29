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    29-Jul-2026 9:04 AM

    ISS Facility Services Australia: Licence changes expand recruitment pool for aviation security

    ISS Facility Services Australia director aviation Phil Brezzo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "In recent years, we've seen changes" in terms of recruitment and training for aviation security personnel in Australia. Mr Brezzo noted: "You no longer need a security licence for the vast majority of functions we provide in aviation security, so that's opened up the talent pools we can access".

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