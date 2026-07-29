ISS Facility Services Australia: Aviation security roles attract 'people from all walks of life'

ISS Facility Services Australia director aviation Phil Brezzo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) aviation security personnel "have a very different training requirement" from workers in other areas of the aviation industry, meaning "a lot of people from all walks of life have joined the team". Mr Brezzo said aviation security personnel share a passion for air travel with workers from other areas of the industry, noting: "For some people, it's very much there before they join the industry, it's something that pulls them into it", while for others, the passion is discovered once they join. He added: "And that's why we see people in aviation security staying for decades, and not leaving, because it is so attractive".