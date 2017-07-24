Isiolo International Airport officially opened on 23-Jul-2017

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Airports and Kenya's Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, via their respective Twitter and Facebook accounts, confirmed (23-Jul-2017) the official opening of the KES2.5 billion (USD24.1 million) Isiolo International Airport. The airport (ICAO code HKIS) features a 1400m runway and is located on 330ha of land in Isiolo county, although half of the runway extends to Meru County. The new 150m by 75m apron offers two 150m by 23 m taxiways able to handle Code C aircraft. The 5000sqm passenger terminal building has capacity to handle 125,000 passengers p/a. The airport also features a 1025sqm administration block, a 200 space carpark, one baggage carousel, nine check in counters (domestic and international), a VIP lounge, and restaurants and duty free shops. [more - original PR]