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    26-May-2026 1:31 PM

    Irish Government confirms installation of 25 eGates at Dublin Airport

    Ireland's Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O'Callaghan and Minister for State Colm Brophy announced (25-May-2026) the installation of 25 new and upgraded eGates at Dublin Airport. The announcement follows a competitive procurement process and subsequent contract award to supplier Vision-Box. The upgraded systems feature improved facial comparison technology, enhanced impostor detection measures, a new two-step verification process and the introduction of ID card reader functionality for eligible passengers from participating countries. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Ireland previously awarded a contract to upgrade automated border control eGates at Dublin Airport, where the technology first opened in Dec-2017 and the estate comprised 10 eGates in each of Terminals one and two arrivals plus five in the passenger transfers facility, according to then Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.1 2 Edinburgh Airport also scheduled a GBP1 million eGate replacement programme in Apr-May 2025.3

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