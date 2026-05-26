Irish Government confirms installation of 25 eGates at Dublin Airport
Ireland's Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O'Callaghan and Minister for State Colm Brophy announced (25-May-2026) the installation of 25 new and upgraded eGates at Dublin Airport. The announcement follows a competitive procurement process and subsequent contract award to supplier Vision-Box. The upgraded systems feature improved facial comparison technology, enhanced impostor detection measures, a new two-step verification process and the introduction of ID card reader functionality for eligible passengers from participating countries. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ireland previously awarded a contract to upgrade automated border control eGates at Dublin Airport, where the technology first opened in Dec-2017 and the estate comprised 10 eGates in each of Terminals one and two arrivals plus five in the passenger transfers facility, according to then Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.1 2 Edinburgh Airport also scheduled a GBP1 million eGate replacement programme in Apr-May 2025.3