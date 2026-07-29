Intrepid Travel CEO: 'I think 2027 will be a great year... geopolitically things will settle down'

Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) bookings for Intrepid Travel in Jan/Feb-2026 "were fantastic, but our bookings in March were down 50% out of Australia", amidst the impact of conflict in the Middle East. Mr Thornton said: "Some people might be changing their travel plans, maybe looking to travel to somewhere closer to home" due to the conflict and associated fuel price increases, while "some people haven't changed plans at all". He added: "I think 2027 will be a great year, on the basis that geopolitically things will settle down", noting: "Customers just want that confidence".