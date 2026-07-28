Intrepid Travel CEO: 'AI can help any business'

Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) artificial intelligence (AI) "can help any business", noting that Intrepid Travel "already uses AI for our 24/7 chat solution, and we're getting really good results from it". Mr Thornton added: "We find it very good for our sales consultants during the knowledge search stage while serving our customers". For passengers, he said: "AI can play a role in helping you find that destination and have that experience that you want, but once you get there, ideally we want you to get off your phone".