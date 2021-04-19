Become a CAPA Member
19-Apr-2021

Interview with LifeMiles CEO now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Loyalty in the midst of a crisis - Americas' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features LifeMiles CEO Matt Vincett discussing the evolving role and adaptability of loyalty programmes, including the importance of protecting the value of programmes amid budget constraints and the prevalence of low cost market entries. [more - CAPA TV]

