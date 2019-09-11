Interjet confirms details for Cancun hub

Interjet detailed (10-Sep-2019) plans to increase "overall service through its Mexico City hub" by 40%. The carrier also confirmed plans to establish Cancun International Airport as a "major hub" with over 378 weekly frequencies. Interjet CCO Julio Gamero stated: "Just one year ago we announced our new three year strategic plan called Interjet 2021, Focus on the Future". Mr Gamero added that the carrier is scheduling arrivals and departures to coincide with check in and check out hours at major hotels and resorts. [more - original PR]