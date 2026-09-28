interCaribbean CEO: 'We're focused on growing to where we see opportunity'

interCaribbean Airways CEO Trevor Sadler, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (11-Sep-2026) "We're focused on growing to where we see opportunity", adding the carrier currently operates to 24 cities in 18 countries with "plenty more to come". Mr Sadler said interCaribbean Airways' fleet has "emerged and evolved", adding: "We tried to retire our Twin Otters, but there could never be anything to replace them, so we ended up buying three more", adding: "We keep those flying on some very short flights". He confirmed the airline is expecting delivery of its third Embraer E170 out of eight on order "soon", noting: "As quick as we can run them through the maintenance required to put into service, we will also then be expanding our footprint". As previously reported by CAPA, interCaribbean stated it is "the first and only operator of the EMB120, ERJ145 and E170 series aircraft anywhere in the world". [more - CAPA TV]