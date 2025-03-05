United Airlines receives 1000th mainline aircraft: Diving into the world’s largest airline fleet
In Jan-2025, United Airlines received its 1000th aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 9. The carrier is the first airline worldwide to operate a mainline fleet of over 1,000 planes, with a total of 1,004 aircraft as of Feb-2025.
Over the coming years, United is scheduled to take delivery of almost 700 new aircraft including 152 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and more than 500 narrowbodies to support its 'United Next' strategy.
